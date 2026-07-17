What's a Roadtrip Without Snacks?
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
The best part of any Roadtrip? The people! ...and the snacks! Summer of Soccer Content Creators Megan O'Keefe, Katlyn Stevens, and Yenela Cartelli share some snacks, and some laughs, in this YETI Roadtrip Refuel.
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