What's a Roadtrip Without Snacks?

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







The best part of any Roadtrip? The people! ...and the snacks! Summer of Soccer Content Creators Megan O'Keefe, Katlyn Stevens, and Yenela Cartelli share some snacks, and some laughs, in this YETI Roadtrip Refuel.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.