Whataburger Weekend Highlights Upcoming Homestand

August 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - An orange and white affair is in store in this week at Whataburger Field as the Hooks host Whataburger Weekend, August 20-21, as part of their upcoming home series against the San Antonio Missions.

Whataburger Weekend, presented by Whataburger, celebrates the restaurant's founding in Corpus Christi 71 years ago this month.

The Hooks will don their world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit uniforms on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. In addition to the on-field action, new Celebrate Whataburger merchandise will be for sale exclusively in store at Hook, Line & Sinker before remaining inventory is made available online next week.

Thursday marks the final Dog Day of the season, presented by the Animal Hospital of Padre Island. Along with $6 Berm tickets, those with dogs will receive Tito's Vodka bandanas and water bowls and frisbees from Corpus Christi Water Utilities.

On Friday, the first 4,000 fans at the aptly named ballpark will receive a Whataburger PEZ Dispenser, appropriately featuring packs of orange PEZ candies. Friday Fireworks cap the night, courtesy of Bud Light.

The celebration continues Saturday as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Whataburger Field stadium replica.

On Sunday, the first 1,250 kids ages 12 and under will receive a Raspas jersey thanks to Star Orthodontics. It's also H-E-B Kids Day as they get to run the bases after the game!

Check out all the details of the homestand:

Tuesday, August 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40.

Media Partner: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesday, August 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday.

o Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid's ticket free.

o Conviva Senior Stroll: Fans 55 & wiser can stick around after the game to take a lap around the bases!

o Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

- Thursday, August 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o Dog Day presented by Animal Hospital of Padre Island: Bring your pup to watch the Hooks! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm for just $6! Plus, get free bandanas courtesy of Tito's Vodka and water bowls and frisbees thanks to Corpus Christi Water Utilities for you and your furry friend!

o Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 12 oz premium cans, $3 12 oz domestic cans, $1 12 oz soda cans

o Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

- Friday, August 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o Whataburger Weekend! The first 4,000 fans receive a Whataburger PEZ Dispenser.

o Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

o Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV

- Saturday, August 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

o Whataburger Weekend! The first 2,000 fans receive a collectible Whataburger Field replica.

o Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

- Sunday, August 18 vs. San Antonio Missions: 1:05 p.m. (gates open 11:35 a.m.)

o The first 1,250 kids 12 and under receive a Raspas jersey!

o Every Sunday, your Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Raspas, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión!

o H-E-B Kids Day (kids run the bases postgame)

o Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day ($1 hot dogs, sodas, candy and prize wheel spins).

o Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

Fans can watch or listen to every Hooks games throughout the season. With MiLB.tv, fans can watch the Hooks home and away. Use promo code HOOKS to save $10 on a yearly subscription. Listen to Hooks games on News Radio 1360 KKTX or the iHeartRadio app.

The Hooks have updated the stadium guidelines regarding COVID-19, including bag requirements. For more information, visit the Know Before You Go page.

Individual game tickets are on sale now at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Purchases can be made online at cchooks.com/tickets, at the Box Office or by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.