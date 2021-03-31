Whataburger Field to Host Astros Alternate Site Exhibition Games

CORPUS CHRISTI - Houston Astros Baseball is back in the Coastal Bend! Whataburger Field and the Corpus Christi Hooks will host a two-game series on April 12-13 between Astros Alternate Training Site (ATS) players and the Texas Rangers' Alternate Site team based in Round Rock.

The Astros ATS team's tentative schedule also includes four games in Round Rock. Exhibition play begins with a two-contest set at Dell Diamond on April 7-8.

Tickets will not be sold for either game at Whataburger Field. The Hooks will allow complimentary special access only to season ticket members and sponsorship partners.

First pitch on Monday, April 12 at Whataburger Field will be 6:05 p.m. and Tuesday, April 13 will have a 4:05 p.m. start.

Those interested in attending the ATS friendlies at Whataburger Field should visit the Memberships page for more information about becoming a Hooks Season Member.

The full Houston Astros ATS tentative exhibition schedule is below:

Wednesday, April 7, 6:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond

Thursday, April 8, 4:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond

Monday, April 12, 6:05 p.m. at Whataburger Field

Tuesday, April 13, 4:05 p.m. at Whataburger Field

Monday, April 19, 6:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond

Tuesday, April 20, 4:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond

Astros ATS players reported Wednesday to Corpus Christi, where they will work out leading up to Minor League Baseball's Opening Night on May 4. All Major League Baseball teams were asked to send their Triple-A-caliber players to alternate sites, while all other minor leaguers train at Spring Training facilities. Only players at the alternate site will be eligible to be called up to the Major Leagues.

The Hooks open the season on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field. The Hooks require all guests at Whataburger Field to wear a face covering or mask upon entry, exit and when not in their seats.

