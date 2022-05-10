Whataburger Field to Host 5A Baseball Area Playoff Matchup

CORPUS CHRISTI - Game one of a three-game series between the Moody Trojans and Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks will be played at Whataburger Field on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 10 and can be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office or online here. Tickets may be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office on game day.

Pricing begins at $10 for Reserved seating, $12 for Field Reserved and $14 for Premium Reserved. Current students and staff from either school receive a $2 discount on one (1) ticket only per person with valid school ID. Parking at Whataburger Field is $5.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Moody will play as the home team, utilizing the third base dugout, while Sharyland Pioneer will be the visiting side in the first base dugout.

