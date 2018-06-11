What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 8

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - What's happening in Condorstown this week? More players signed contracts, a former Condor scored a cup-clinching game-winner, and how you can get your hands on Outdoor Classic jerseys...

RUSSELL RE-SIGNS; OILERS MAKE A TRADE

RW Patrick Russell signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday

The 25-year old has played in all 68 games in each of the past two seasons for the Condors and as one of the team's top penalty killers last season, amassed 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points

Edmonton also acquired forward Nolan Vesey from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a conditional seventh round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft

Vesey, 23, had 23 points (11g-14a) in 37 games with the University of Maine this past season; he signed a two-year NHL entry level contract with Edmonton

CONDORS SIGN FIVE TO AHL CONTRACTS

The Condors signed LW Braden Christoffer, LW Evan Polei, D Logan Day, RW Ryan Van Stalen, and D Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts

For an updated list of players under NHL and AHL contract, bookmark the player tracker

OUTDOOR CLASSIC JERSEYS AVAILABLE ON DASH

Multiple Outdoor Classic game jerseys are up for auction on DASH

There are also two Condors Blackout Cancer Alumni jerseys available

Auctions end later this week; click the above links or download the DASH app today by texting the word DASH to 66866.

VERPAELST CLINCHES CUP FOR COLORADO; TORONTO ONE WIN AWAY

Former Condors d-man Gabriel Verpaelst scored a late third period shorthanded goal to clinch the ECHL's Kelly Cup for Colorado on Saturday night; watch the goal here

The Eagles move to the AHL next season and will face-off against the Condors eight times as members of the Pacific Division

With the Eagles winning the Kelly Cup and the Washington Capitals capturing their first Stanley Cup, the Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars will decide the last professional trophy, the Calder Cup, to be handed out; Toronto carries a 3 games to 2 series lead into Game 6 on home ice on Tuesday

AHL TEAM BUSINESS SERVICES MEETINGS NEXT WEEK

Members of the Condors front office will be in Des Moines, Iowa from June 18 - 21 for the AHL's annual Team Business Meetings

Though some may be gone, the team will have normal business hours next week

