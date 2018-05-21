What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 5

May 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Every Monday during the offseason, the Bakersfield Condors will give you what you need to know in Condorstown and around the hockey world.

REMEMBERING THE MAYOR OF CONDORSTOWN, HARVEY HALL

The Condors organization joins the rest of Bakersfield in remembering former Mayor of Condorstown, Harvey Hall, who passed away over the weekend

"He was larger than life, embodied everything that is great about our community, and was a great friend of Condorstown. He will always be fondly remembered," said Condors Team President Matthew Riley.

OILERS EXTEND AFFILIATION WITH WICHITA THUNDER (ECHL)

The Wichita Thunder will serve as the Edmonton Oilers ECHL affiliate for the 2018-19 season

Last season was Wichita's first in the Oilers organization as the team compiled a franchise-high 34 wins and a berth in the ECHL's Kelly Cup playoffs

Players from last season's Condors roster which spent time in Wichita included RW Zach O'Brien, LW Evan Polei, C Chad Butcher, G Shane Starrett, G Nick Ellis, and C Kyle Platzer

In NHL playoff news, the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final following a Game 5 victory over Winnipeg. Former Condors D Brad Hunt suited up in 45 regular season games for the Knights and former ECHL Condors G Maxime Lagace served as the backup netminder last night for Vegas

CONDORS365 MEET & GREET WITH JAY WOODCROFT NEXT TUESDAY

Condors365 Members will have the first opportunity to welcome Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft on Tuesday, May 29, 5:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center Ballroom

Members are asked to RSVP for the event

Woodcroft will be joined by Oilers Entertainment Group CEO Bob Nicholson and Senior Vice President Tim Shipton

GAME WORN JERSEYS UP FOR SALE

Your chance to get your hands on a Condors game worn jersey is now as there are dozens available in the Condors online team store: click here

FORMER CONDORS ON TO STANLEY CUP FINAL

In NHL playoff news, the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Stanley Cup Final following a Game 5 victory over Winnipeg. Former Condors D Brad Hunt suited up in 45 regular season games for the Knights and former ECHL Condors G Maxime Lagace served as the backup netminder last night for Vegas

In the AHL, both the Texas Stars (v. Rockford) and Toronto Marlies (v. Lehigh Valley) have 2-0 series leads in their respective conference finals.

"DOC" RIMMER INDUCTED INTO BHS HALL OF FAME!

Congratulations to Condors Team Dentist, Dr. Bruce Rimmer, on his induction into the 2018 Bakersfield High School Hall of Fame

Doc has been with the Condors since their inception and is a proud 1965 graduate of BHS; he assisted the program as a doctor from 1992-2016

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.