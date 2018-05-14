What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 4

May 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Every Monday during the offseason, the Bakersfield Condors will give you what you need to know in Condorstown and around the hockey world.

1. MEET NEW HEAD COACH JAY WOODCROFT ON TUESDAY, MAY 29

Condors365 Members first opportunity to welcome new Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft to Bakersfield will be on Tuesday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center Ballroom

Woodcroft will be joined by Oilers Entertainment Group CEO Bob Nicholson and Oilers Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Government Tim Shipton

Members will hear from Woodcroft and have an opportunity to ask questions of the guests and are asked to RSVP

Not a member? Sign up today to get exclusive access to events like this by calling 324-PUCK (7825) and speaking with a Condors representative

2. WHO WE PLAY AND HOW MANY TIMES

While a finalized schedule will not be released until later in the summer, the 10 opponents on the Condors schedule have been revealed

Bakersfield will see the four other California teams 10 times each, other division foes in Tucson and Colorado eight times each, and play Iowa, Manitoba, Texas, and San Antonio from the Central Division

Opening Night is Saturday, October 6

3. STINSON'S TOP PHOTO OF THE YEAR

Click here to vote for the Top Photo of the 2017-18 season as round 2 is underway today

You can vote once a day, per device

4. SKINNER LEADS BRONCOS TO WHL TITLE; SIGNS CONTRACT WITH OILERS

Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped all 31 shots as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Everett Silvertips, 3-0, in Game 6 to secure the WHL title and a berth in the Memorial Cup

Skinner was drafted in the third round (#78 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by Edmonton and signed a three-year NHL entry level contract with the Oilers today

The Memorial Cup features the champions of the three major junior Canadian Hockey Leagues: Swift Current (WHL), Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL), Hamilton (OHL) and the hosts Regina (WHL); the round robin tournament begins on Friday with Skinner's first game on Saturday against Acadie-Bathurst; the action will be carried on NHL Network

In AHL action, the Texas Stars and Rockford IceHogs will meet to determine the Western Conference champion while the Toronto Marlies and Lehigh Valley Phantoms meet to decide the Eastern Conference

Catch Stanley Cup Playoffs action every night this week on NBCSN as the Winnipeg Jets lead the Vegas Golden Knights, 1-0, and the Washington Capitals have a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning

5. VESEL SIGNS CONTRACT; BOOKMARK THE OFFSEASON PLAYER TRACKER

Tyler Vesel was signed to a one-year entry level contract by Edmonton last week

He joined the Condors late last season and had five points (3g-2a) in his final six games with the Condors

He has been added to the offseason player tracker on BakersfieldCondors.com which is a great resource for all offseason additions and subtractions

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.