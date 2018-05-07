What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 3
May 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Every Monday during the offseason, the Bakersfield Condors will give you what you need to know in Condorstown and around the hockey world.
1. FIELD TRIP DAY IS SET FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29 @ 10:30 a.m.
The Condors 15th Annual Field Trip Day game is set for Thursday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m.
With the school year winding down, teachers and schools are encouraged to register their classes today by sending in the commitment form here before it SELLS OUT
Last season's Field Trip Day was the most successful ever as a sellout crowd of 8,990 (5th largest crowd in team history) kids enjoyed the educational day game complete with games, booklets, and a nutritious lunch
2. COLORADO JOINS THE PACIFIC; TEXAS AND SAN ANTONIO GO TO CENTRAL
The Colorado Eagles will become the American Hockey League's 31st team in 2018-19 and will join the Pacific Division
Bakersfield, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton, and Tucson will be the other members of the division with Texas and San Antonio moving to the Central Division following a realignment announced by the AHL
Colorado will be the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche
In the current Calder Cup Playoffs, Texas and Tucson are even at one game apiece with the winner facing the winner of Rockford and Manitoba (currently 2-0 Rockford)
3. PLAYER PROFILE: TY RATTIE
Each Tuesday, BakersfieldCondors.com profiles a Condors player's season; this week featured leading goal scorer Ty Rattie
Rattie recently signed a new, one-year NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, keeping him in the organization following his strong season in Bakersfield and finish with the Oilers
Tuesday's profile will feature Brad Malone
4. TOP 10 GOALS OF THE SEASON
Was your favorite goal of the year included? Watch the Top 10 goals of the season on Condors.TV
5. CONDORS GIVE BACK NEARLY HALF A MILLION DOLLARS THIS SEASON
The Condors Community Foundation donated $478,000 to local charities this past season
With a record-setting Teddy Bear Toss and over $100,000 raised from jersey auctions alone, the team would like to extend its gratitude for the generosity of Condors fans
Next season, the team will surpass over $6 million all-time in charitable donations locally
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2018
- What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters to Join AHL's Eastern Conference for 2018-19 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Ads to Remain in AHL's Central Division for 18-19 Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- AHL Announces Division Alignment for 2018-19 Season - Rochester Americans
- Logan Stanley Reassigned to Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Stars to Join Central Division in 2018-19 - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Board of Governors Approves Division Alignment for 2018-19 Season - AHL
- Playoffs Week 3 Report: Hot Hogs Head Home with 2-0 Series Lead - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Tucson at Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bid Now on Game-Worn Jerseys - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.