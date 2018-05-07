What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 3

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Every Monday during the offseason, the Bakersfield Condors will give you what you need to know in Condorstown and around the hockey world.

1. FIELD TRIP DAY IS SET FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29 @ 10:30 a.m.

The Condors 15th Annual Field Trip Day game is set for Thursday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m.

With the school year winding down, teachers and schools are encouraged to register their classes today by sending in the commitment form here before it SELLS OUT

Last season's Field Trip Day was the most successful ever as a sellout crowd of 8,990 (5th largest crowd in team history) kids enjoyed the educational day game complete with games, booklets, and a nutritious lunch

2. COLORADO JOINS THE PACIFIC; TEXAS AND SAN ANTONIO GO TO CENTRAL

The Colorado Eagles will become the American Hockey League's 31st team in 2018-19 and will join the Pacific Division

Bakersfield, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton, and Tucson will be the other members of the division with Texas and San Antonio moving to the Central Division following a realignment announced by the AHL

Colorado will be the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche

In the current Calder Cup Playoffs, Texas and Tucson are even at one game apiece with the winner facing the winner of Rockford and Manitoba (currently 2-0 Rockford)

3. PLAYER PROFILE: TY RATTIE

Each Tuesday, BakersfieldCondors.com profiles a Condors player's season; this week featured leading goal scorer Ty Rattie

Rattie recently signed a new, one-year NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, keeping him in the organization following his strong season in Bakersfield and finish with the Oilers

Tuesday's profile will feature Brad Malone

4. TOP 10 GOALS OF THE SEASON

Was your favorite goal of the year included? Watch the Top 10 goals of the season on Condors.TV

5. CONDORS GIVE BACK NEARLY HALF A MILLION DOLLARS THIS SEASON

The Condors Community Foundation donated $478,000 to local charities this past season

With a record-setting Teddy Bear Toss and over $100,000 raised from jersey auctions alone, the team would like to extend its gratitude for the generosity of Condors fans

Next season, the team will surpass over $6 million all-time in charitable donations locally

