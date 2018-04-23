What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 1

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Every Monday during the offseason, the Bakersfield Condors will give you what you need to know in Condorstown and around the hockey world. Take a peek at this week's which includes an upcoming Locker Room Sale this Thursday and two former Condors taking home some hardware overseas.

1. LOCKER ROOM SALE THURSDAY

The team's annual Locker Room Sale will be held on Thursday, April 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Rabobank Arena

There are great deals on game-worn jerseys, sticks, skates, and other equipment

2. LANDER AND KLINKHAMMER WIN KHL'S GAGARIN CUP

Former Condors Anton Lander and Rob Klinkhammer connected on the lone goal of Game 5 as Ak Bars Kazan captured the Kontinental Hockey League's (KHL - Russia) Gagarin Cup

Lander was named Best Forward in the series; he led the 2016-17 Condors in scoring with 55 points (25g-30a) in 42 games

Klinkhammer had 24 points (14g-10a) in 27 games with the 2015-16 Condors

3. JUNIOR CONDORS SKATING CAMP AND HUMBOLDT BRONCOS FUNDRAISER

The Bakersfield Ice Sports Center and the Junior Condors will host a Spring Hockey Clinic beginning Tuesday, April 24 and running through May 20 for all age levels.

There also will be on-ice instruction with NHL skating instructor Marianne Watkins

For more information, call the Ice Center at 852-7400

On Saturday, April 28, there will be a 3-on-3 "Hockey for Humboldt" with proceeds benefiting the foundation set up for Broncos' families. Click here for more information

4. OPENING NIGHT SET FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6

The Condors are "Turning 21" on Saturday, October 6 for Opening Night 2018 at Rabobank Arena

Partial plans are on sale now and include Opening Night plus Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night and more; click here or call a Condors ticket representative at 324-PUCK (7825) to lock in the best seats to the biggest games

A full schedule is expected later this summer; last season's schedule was unveiled on July 11

5. PLAYOFFS UNDERWAY!

In the NHL, six of the eight spots in the second round have been punched including the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division

The AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs are in full swing as well as Tucson and San Jose are tied 1-1 in their best-of-5 and Texas took a 2-1 series lead last night over Ontario thanks to a double overtime goal from Samuel Laberge

Check out The AHL and NHL playoff hubs for all the latest updates

In the ECHL, the Wichita Thunder, the Oilers ECHL affiliate plays Game 6 of their first round series against Colorado tonight, needing a win to force a Game 7

