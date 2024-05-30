What You Need to Know Halloween in June

The Jacksonville Sharks take on their former rivals the Arizona Rattlers for the first time in the Shark Tank at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday, June 1st. Here's everything you need to know for Halloween in June presented by Concerned Veterans for America.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

There is another event at 6:35 PM, so plan to arrive at the game early to beat the crowds!

SHARKS SHOPPING TOTE GIVEAWAY

The first 1000 fans in attendance will receive a FREE Sharks shopping tote courtesy of Boger's Shoes!

KICKOFF TIME

Kickoff will be at 7 PM! Doors will open one hour prior at 6 PM. The event is expected to last for approximately three hours.

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, aka Shark Fest

The Village, presented by Florida Blue, starts at 5:00 p.m. Come join in on the fun for all ages, both kids and adults. Live DJ, fun games, plus local businesses from the Jacksonville area. Are you interested in setting up a table and advertising with the Sharks? It's a great opportunity to showcase your products and services to our diverse audience. Call David Diana at 904-621-0700 ext. 717 to learn more about becoming a Jaws Partner. Join us for a fun time at SharkFest!

13th Floor Haunted House

Take your picture with characters from the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House . Creatures will be lurking all throughout the arena so beware if you scare easily!

Mobile Game Program

NEW PROGRAM GIVEAWAY RAFFLE : check out the Sharks program and answer two questions correctly for your chance to win $50 in tickets or Sharks bucks! The questions will be in the game day program. Send your answers to [email protected] to enter! Winners will be announced during the game.

Enjoy the free Shark Mobile Program by scanning the QR codes on our Mobile Game Program signs throughout the arena. You can also see previous Mobile Game Programs from this season by visiting jaxsharks.com/sports/2023/9/19/shark-bites.aspx

Shark Nation Membership Gift Pick-Up

If you're a proud member of the Sharks Nation, we have a special gift for you- a Sharks beach towel! If you haven't had a chance to pick yours up yet, visit us at the information booth located directly opposite the stairs and the escalator on the main concourse. It's our way of saying thank you for your support!

Front Row Fans Badges

Hey, Front Row Fans! We have exciting news! We have brought back the post-game early field access badges! You will still have to wait until the dashers are out and steps have been placed on the field before accessing the field. You CANNOT jump over the dashers, even with your front-row badge. PLEASE BE PATIENT! YOU WILL STILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE FIELD BEFORE EVERYONE ELSE! To pick up your badge, please visit the information booth located directly in front of the stairs and escalator on the main concourse of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena this Saturday, June 1st. A Sharks representative will be there until halftime.

Jacksonville Sharks Single Game Tickets

You don't have season tickets but want to attend the game! No problem, we've got a deal for you: enjoy tickets for only $15 a seat, or check out our particular limited-time three-game packages for just $10 per ticket or our new family 4 pack deal. Please call 904-621-0700 to purchase or visit jaxsharks.com/sports/2023/9/11/single-game-tickets.aspx

Front Row Fans Jersey Pick Up

Hey, Front Row Fans! Your replica Front Row jerseys have arrived! You can pick them up this Saturday, June 1st, at the information booth directly in front of the stairs and escalator on the main concourse! A Sharks representative will be there until halftime. If you cannot attend Saturday's game, please call our ticket team at 904-621-0700, and arrangements can be made to get you your jersey!

Attack Dance Team Calendars On Sale Now

Get Your 2024-2025 Attack Dance Team Calendar now! Visit the Attack Dance Team before the game to get your own Attack Dance Team Calendar on sale now for $15. Bring your calendar to the post-game autograph session with the Attack to get each team member to sign their month!

NO Sharks Horns

Unfortunately, Sharks horns will not be allowed back in this game. Please do not bring your Shark horns to the arena for Saturday's game.

Halftime

Enjoy performances by the Attack Dance Team and the world-famous Disc-Connected K9s frisbee dogs! We will also do a check presentation from Al's Pizza to the North Florida School of Special Education!

Postgame Autograph Session Sponsored by Showtime Sports Cards and Collectibles

Meet the Sharks Players, Coaches, Dance Team, and Mascots after the game on the field for our post-game autograph session. The session will take place on the field, near the 50-yard line. Don't miss your chance to go on one with your favorite Sharks.

Sharks Post-Game Party

Party with the players and the Attack Dance Team after tonight's game! Join us at Manifest Distillery, the Official Post Game Distillery of the Jacksonville Sharks. Wear your shark's gear and receive drink specials all night long. The party starts at 10:00 pm at 960 E Forsyth St, Jacksonville, FL 32202, next door to the arena.

Davis Tire Ball Program

If you catch a ball during a kickoff, you'll receive two 50% off coupons for an oil change and an alignment courtesy of Davis Tire Center! Find the nearest Sharks representative to get your coupons

WHATABURGER DEUCE

If the Jacksonville Sharks kick the ball through the uprights on a kickoff, it's called a "Deuce" and is worth two points. Whataburger will give one lucky row a chance each quarter to win a FREE BURGER coupon when a deuce is made. The winner will be announced on the big screen and a Whataburger representative will come to your seat to deliver the coupon.

Island Wing 50!

If the Sharks score 50 points or more in the game, you score five free wings with a food purchase of $15 or more! The offer is valid at both Island Wing Jacksonville locations. Sunday afternoon through Tuesday's filming of Shark Bites at 7 PM! This offer is brought to you by Island Wing Co.

Al's P.A.T Promotion

If the Sharks make five P.A.T.S in the game, you score a BOGO pizza coupon from Al's Pizza. The offer is valid at any Al's Pizza Northeast Florida location. Coupons will be available on the Sharks social media platforms following the game.

Cinotti's Bakery

Sharks Fans, show your shark ticket from tonight's game to Cinotti's this week and receive a FREE cupcake!

Arena Club/Reef and Cove Suites Buffet Menu

Drink Specials: Sharknado $16 - Served in Mason Jar with Swimming Shark Gummies @ bar locations.

Reef & Cove Menu:

Flour Tortilla

Mexican Rice

Carne Asada

Chicken

Cheese

Peppers & Onions

Guacamole

Sour Cream

Salsa

Onion & Cilantro

Tres Leche

Assorted Sodas & Bottled Waters

Arena Club Buffet:

The Walking Taco (served in doritos walking taco bag)

bean-less wagyu beef chili | sour cream | cheddar jack cheese | pico de gallo | green onion | guacamole

Cost $18.00

