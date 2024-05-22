What Will Wilmer Cabrera Bring to Struggling El Paso Locomotive FC?: USL All Access
May 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
On this week's edition of USL All Access, hosts Mike Watts and Devon Kerr dissect the second coaching change of the current USL Championship season that saw Wilmer Cabrera appointed as El Paso Locomotive FC's new man at the helm on Monday morning after the dismissal of Brian Clarhaut after the side's eighth loss in 11 games to start the season on Friday night.
Watts and Kerr also dig into in-depth discussions with the Charleston Battery's Ben Pirmann and Sacramento Republic FC's Mark Briggs, who led their sides into action in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night while also having logged double-digit undefeated streaks in the Championship to start the season on top of their respective conferences.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
