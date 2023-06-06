What to Know Before the 2023 Season

The 2023 campaign kicks off today! Here's what you need to know:

The Bristol State Liners kick off their 2023 season in the third season of the revamped Appalachian League on Tuesday, June 6 in Princeton and then return home for the home opener on Thursday, June 8 at 7:00p. Before our home opener, here's a few things to know about the 2022 Bristol State Liners:

I'm new to the Appalachian League. What is it?

Before the 2021 season, the Appalachian League transitioned to a wooden bat league that hosts the top rising collegiate freshmen and sophomores. This new era of this historic league, which began in 2021, is part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP"). The PDP is a collaborative effort that establishes a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States.

How long is the season?

The Appalachian League will feature a 48-game season with 24 games at home and 24 games away. The season will also feature a mid-season all-star game and a one game championship.

What's the best way to keep up with the team?

The best way to keep up with the team is by following us on social media! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram with the handle @thestateliners and on Facebook at facebook.com/thestateliners.

Who is on the team?

Our most up-to-date roster can be found by going to https://www.appyleague.com/bristol/roster.

What are ticket prices this year?

Bristol Baseball, Inc., the operators of the Bristol State Liners, have always prided themselves on having affordable and family friendly games. We hope that our ticket prices reflect this as an inexpensive summertime activity. Our ticket prices for this season can be found here: https://www.appyleague.com/bristol/tickets.

If you are interested in flex tickets, please visithttps://www.appyleague.com/bristol/tickets/reserved-flex for more information.

How can I purchase tickets?

General admission and any remaining reserved seating tickets will only be available at the ballpark this season.

What are the game times for this season?

Monday-Friday games will start at 7:00pm. Saturday and Sunday games will start at 6:00pm. Gates will open one hour prior to the start of the game. The game time for July 4 will be at 3:00pm.

Can I bring in outside food and drinks?

Yes! We're allowing fans to bring in any food and drinks into the ballpark, but we ask that no glass containers be brought in. Bringing in outside alcohol is also strictly prohibited. All bags and coolers are subject to random search.

What promotions do you all have this year?

Our 2023 promo schedule can be found online at https://www.appyleague.com/bristol/tickets/promotions.

Will merchandise be available?

Yes! Your State Liners gear can be purchased at the stadium on game days or online at https://stateliners.milbstore.com/

Are season tickets available this year?

Yes! We are offering two types of season tickets: a flex ticket and a season reserved ticket. The flex ticket allows you to use the ticket any way you wish! It comes in a 24, 15 and 10 game punch-style variety, so you have the flexibility to use it as you wish! You can use it one time per game or if you have a group of friends, you can use multiple punches and everyone can enjoy the game! The season reserved ticket is in our reserved seating and allows you to have the same seat at every game. More details can be found here: https://www.appyleague.com/bristol/tickets/reserved-flex

Will you broadcast the games?

Yes! All 24 of our home games will be broadcast on bristolstateliners.com with voice of the State Liners, Kris Mangrum, bringing you the action. Click the Listen Live button under team on our website or the listen live button on our homepage on game days! You can also watch by clicking the Watch button!

Will there be concessions this year?

The concession stand, operated by the Virginia High School Band Boosters, and the Bristol State Liners Beer Garden will be open. The Beer Garden will only be serving canned beverages this season.

