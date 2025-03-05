What Neill Collins Is Aiming to Bring to Sacramento Republic FC: USL All Access

March 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome new Sacramento Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins to the show ahead of his side's season-opening contest against New Mexico United on Saturday night and discuss why Collins was ready to return to the USL Championship after coaching in the United Kingdom, the differences between his starting point at the Tampa Bay Rowdies and his new job, and the aims Republic FC has for the 2025 campaign.

Watts and Kerr also look at some of the notable moves that have occurred in the past seven days - including Charlie Adams' acquisition by Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Cory Burke's arrival at Lexington SC, and Anthony Siaha's move to Hartford Athletic, give their assessment of some of the new kits we've seen launched this preseason, and reveal two of their predictions for the new season.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

