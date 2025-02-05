What Lexi Missimo Hopes to Bring to Dallas Trinity in the Spring: Super League Game Week

February 5, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss the league's winter break signings and how the interleague transfers of Riley Parker to Carolina Ascent FC and Jorian Baucom to Fort Lauderdale United FC will impact their new squads.

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Lexi Missimo later joins the show to discuss why she chose to sign with the club, how the Dallas community has welcomed her, and what she took away from her time at the U.S. Futures Camp with USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes.

