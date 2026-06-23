What Is USL Youth?

Published on June 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







With summer officially underway, millions across the United States are consuming soccer here at home from the very highest levels to the grassroots origins that grow the sport. A cornerstone of the summer calendar entering its 28th season, USL Youth will see over 15,000 players competing in one of the foundational platforms of soccer development in America.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 23, 2026

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