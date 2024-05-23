What Is the Lauren Holiday Impact Award?
May 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Lauren Holiday shares why it's critically important to continue elevating the incredible work of NWSL players in their communities and how the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, will provide a platform to do just that. #NWSLImpact
