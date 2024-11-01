What Is the Birmingham Squadron's Favorite Halloween Candy? #shorts
November 1, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 1, 2024
- Wisconsin Herd Announces Coaching Staff for 2024-25 Season - Wisconsin Herd
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Squadron Partner with Lakeshore Foundation for New Practice Home
- Squadron Announce Game Time Change for March 8 Contest
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
- Birmingham Squadron to Hold Preseason Youth Clinic at 205 Hoops
- 2024-25 Squadron Promotional Schedule Released