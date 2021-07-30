What Happens in VegasÃ¢ÂÂ¦(A Rainiers Win)

July 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (40-33) moved a season-high seven games over .500 on Thursday night in the desert, with a wire-to-wire 4-1 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (37-36) in the series-opener. Tacoma is embarking on a 12-game road trip, equaling their longest of the season from June 17-29 (7-5).

The Rainiers, winners of three straight and four of five, surged to an early 2-0 lead with a four-hit first inning, including run-scoring knocks by Brian O'Keefe and Jose Marmolejos.

Las Vegas scored their only run in the fifth, when Mickey McDonald led off with a single, moved to third on a Marty Bechina double, and scored on a balk.

Tacoma starter Penn Murfee worked 4.1 innings, working around four hits and three walks. The run on the balk was earned, and he struck out six.

Leading 2-1 in the seventh with two out and the bases loaded, Jake Fraley (MLB rehab assignment) worked a full count before looping a two-run single to give the Rainiers a 4-1 advantage. That closed the book on Aviators starter Miguel Romero after 6.2 IP (6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Tacoma scored all of their runs on two-out, RBI singles while improving to 16-15 on the road.

Brian Schlitter worked around a Bechina one out double in a scoreless ninth, inducing three groundouts to secure his second save of the season. A quartet of Tacoma relievers (Daniel Zamora, Matt Festa, Jimmy Yacobonis and Ryan Dull) did not allow a hit in the 3.2 innings between Murfee and Schlitter.

The Rainiers will next be in action on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark, as MLB veteran RHP Asher Wojciechowski, who made his most recent start for the Yankees on July 21, is scheduled to make his Tacoma debut on the mound. RHP Brian Howard is the probable starter for the Aviators.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.