What Drew Dallas Trinity's Amber Brooks to the Super League: Super League Game Week

March 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder predict who is most likely to win the Golden Boot race, discuss why Spokane Zephyr FC is seeing success this spring, and recap what last week's matches mean for Brooklyn FC and Carolina Ascent FC.

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder and captain Amber Brooks later joins the show to discuss what interested her about playing in the Super League, her experience being a leader for the team, the diversity among the players in the locker room, and what is finally clicking for the group after it recorded two, huge back-to-back wins over Brooklyn.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.