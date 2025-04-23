What Does the Gainbridge Partnership Mean for the Super League?: Super League Game Week

On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss the latest news from across the league, starting with the historic naming rights partnership with Gainbridge and if Brooklyn FC made the right decision in firing Head Coach Jess Silva before the final month of the season. They also discuss what Lexi Missimo's season-ending injury means for Dallas Trinity FC and what Lexington SC and DC Power FC should focus on this offseason now that they are both eliminated from playoff contention.

