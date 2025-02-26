What Does Chris Richards' Investment in Birmingham Legion Mean in the Big Picture?: USL All Access

February 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr discuss the short-term and long-term implications of current United States Men's National Team and Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards in hometown club Birmingham Legion FC, and why active USMNT players are now starting to make investment in USL Super League, Championship and League One clubs.

Watts and Kerr also continue their preview of the 2025 USL Championship season with a team-by-team look across the Western Conference, and discuss whether the level of the conference will rise with the changes that have occurred across the 12 teams this offseason. They also welcome Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia about the club's remarkable 2024, and the ambitions the club has moving into the new season.

