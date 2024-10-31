What Does Atlético Ottawa Need to Do to Advance to CPL Final? I CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







What will it take for Atlético Ottawa to beat Forge FC in the #CanPL semi-final at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday?

Watch the full episode of the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen, here: https://youtu.be/CYHtnFIp7mQ?siçrttVvnsh9Qw4GX

