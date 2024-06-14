What Are the Best CFL Celebrations of ALL-TIME?

Celebrations are finally back! Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett take a look back and breakdown some of their all-time favourite individual celebrations from current and former CFL players.

New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

