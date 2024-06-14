Sports stats



Canadian Football League

What Are the Best CFL Celebrations of ALL-TIME?

June 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Celebrations are finally back! Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett take a look back and breakdown some of their all-time favourite individual celebrations from current and former CFL players.

New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989

Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from June 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central