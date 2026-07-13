WHAT ABOUT IT! Ryanne Brown Puts One Deep into the Net for the Reign #nwsl #football #soccer

Published on July 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2026

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