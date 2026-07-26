WHAT a STRIKE from Nico!!
Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
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Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026
- Nashville SC Falls, 1-0, at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Three Points over Colorado Rapids with 1-0 Win at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Battles Vancouver to Scoreless Draw - Minnesota United FC
- Whitecaps FC Gain Hard-Earned Point on the Road Before Returning to BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Secure a 3-0 Shutout Victory Versus Austin FC on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Drops 1-0 Road Result in Philadelphia - Seattle Sounders FC
- 10-Man Rapids Drop 0-1 Road Result with St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Falls, 3-1, against New York City FC - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Win, 2-1, against Toronto FC Home at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Revolution Surge to 4-1 Triumph over Atlanta United FC - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Win 2-1 against Toronto FC Home at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Falls 4-1 at New England Revolution - Atlanta United FC
- Iloski Goal Lifts Union past Seattle - Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Edges FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Takes 3-1 Win over Chicago Fire FC - New York City FC
- Red Bull New York No Match for Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Full Time Clip: Road Win in Red Bull Territory - Charlotte FC
- Ciara to Headline Halftime Show at 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime in Charlotte on July 29 - MLS
- Revolution Acquire English Winger Jack Harrison as Designated Player - New England Revolution
- Revolution II Midfielder Judah Siqueira Signed by First Team to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Orlando City SC Signs Homegrown Defender Bernardo Rhein to First Team Contract - Orlando City SC
- San Diego FC Returns Home Saturday to Host FC Dallas - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Takes on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday Night at Subaru Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Sebastian Hernandez to a Short-Term Agreement Ahead of California Clásico - LA Galaxy
- Yannick Bright Named 2026 MLS All-Star - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Midfielder Andrés Cubas Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Attacker Guilherme Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Game - Houston Dynamo FC
- MLS Announces Additions to Roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime - MLS
- Philip Zinckernagel Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster - Chicago Fire FC
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