"WHAT a SHOT!!!!!"

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Samuel Owusu scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw for Union Omaha against Portland Hearts of Pine at Morrison Stadium after Tyler Huck opened the scoring with his first professional goal and Titus Washington produced a stunning strike in first-half stoppage time for the visitors.







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