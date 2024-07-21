What a Save!: the BEST Saves of Matchday 28!
July 21, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
The BEST Saves of Matchday 26 featuring Andre Blake, Patrick Schulte, and more!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #goalkeeper #goalkeepersaves
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2024
- LA Galaxy Forward Gabriel Pec Added to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Forward Petar Musa Added to 2024 MLS All-Star Roster - FC Dallas
- Cole Bassett Earns Fifth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Propelling Rapids to Victory over Real Salt Lake - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Winger Iuri Tavares Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- Griffin Dorsey Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Five Points: Battle the Heat - New York City FC
- Amid a Bad Week, the Challenges Ahead and Path Forward Becomes Clearer - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Loan Goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci to IF Gnistan - New York Red Bulls
- Rapids Reclaim Rocky Mountain Cup, Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Eight Matches - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-2 Victory Over Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Explode with Four Goals to Defeat Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Road - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Defeats Seattle Sounders 3-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Home Result to LAFC - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.