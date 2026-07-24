What a Pass!!! What a Finish!!!
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Greg Hurst scored a pair of goals while Valentin Noël and Joseph Melto both notched a goal and assist apiece as New Mexico United took a 4-1 victory against Lexington SC on Wednesday night at Lexington SC Stadium, extending United's undefeated streak in league play to six games.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026
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- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Saturday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Birmingham Legion FC's Soccer in Shelby County Match Postponed to Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. - Birmingham Legion FC
- New Mexico United-Birmingham Legion Match Postponed until Tomorrow - New Mexico United
- Midfielder Luís Felipe out for Season Following Successful ACL Surgery - Lexington SC
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- Brooklyn FC's Spread the Love Program Hits Milestone in Push to Distribute 10,000 Tickets to Underserved Communities in Brooklyn - Brooklyn FC
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- Hartford Athletic Picks up Adedokun on Loan from Lexington SC - Hartford Athletic
- Support Indy Eleven Foundation Through 50/50 Raffle During Home Games - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Looks to Bounce Back at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday - Hartford Athletic
- A Trip to the Sooner State Awaits Red-Hot Lexington Saturday Night against FC Tulsa - Lexington SC
- Preview: Rowdies at Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
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