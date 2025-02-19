What a New Division One League Will Mean for the USL Ecosystem: USL All Access

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr take a deep dive into the United Soccer League's announcement of the introduction of a new Division One league within the organization's ecosystem, laying out what the new league could look like and why for longtime followers of the USL the news shouldn't have come as a surprise.

Watts and Kerr also begin their preview of the 2025 USL Championship season with a team-by-team look across the Eastern Conference, including the impact Cal Jennings' signing could have on the Charleston Battery as they look to return to the Championship Final for a second time in three years and which other teams could challenge Louisville City FC at the top of the conference standings.

