MLS Columbus Crew SC

What a Moment for Former @ColumbusCrew Champion Cucho Hernandez with Colombia at the World Cup

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2026


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