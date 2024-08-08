Sports stats



Atletico Ottawa

WHAT a HIT, OLLIE BASSETT: #soccer #football

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


Ollie Bassett

If you think Ollie's stunner deserves Goal of the Month, vote now! https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/509160

Vote for Ollie's goal for a chance to win a fantastic prize package, including a Google Pixel phone and a GOAT bucket hat courtesy of TELUS

#TELUSGOTM -- : OneSoccer

Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central