WHAT a HIT from César Araújo for Orlando City!
March 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 2, 2025
- San Diego FC Makes MLS Home Debut Before Record-Breaking Attendance at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Stays Unbeaten in MLS Play With 1-0 Win Over New York City FC - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Blanks New York City FC, 1-0 - New York City FC
- FC Dallas Secure a Point in 3-3 Draw with Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas
- Rapids Forward Rafael Navarro Nets Brace in 3-3 Draw vs. FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Edged, 1-0, by Minnesota United FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Drop Home Opener to Columbus Crew, 1-0 - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Secure Three Points During 2025 Home Opener Against Cf Montréal - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Edge Sporting Kansas City, 2-1 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Navarro Earns Brace as Rapids Draw with FC Dallas 3-3 to Open 2025 MLS Home Campaign - Colorado Rapids
- Dejan Joveljic Scores in Sporting's 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- Jameson© Irish Whiskey Joins Together with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride in New Partnership Deal
- Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations
- Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award
- Orlando City SC Falls on the Road to New York Red Bulls