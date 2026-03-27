What a Goal and Swing by Duncan!
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Zac Duncan notched a second-half goal marked by his signature celebration to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-2 victory against Rhode Island FC.
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