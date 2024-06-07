What a Finish Julie Doyle, Take a Bow! #nwsl
June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2024
- Houston Dash Fall on the Road in Louisville - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Return from International Break Looking to Sweep Seattle Reign in 2024 Season Series - Kansas City Current
- Preview of Courage at Portland Thorns - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Washington Spirit at America First Field - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC and Assistant Coach Frederic Brillant Mutually Part Ways - Utah Royals FC
- Jimmy Coenraets and Sam Lismont Join Utah Royals FC Coaching Staff - Utah Royals FC
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Road Match against NJ/NY Gotham FC - Angel City FC
- NWSL Standout Sinead Farrelly Announces Retirement - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Midfielder Sinead Farrelly Placed on Season-Ending Injury List - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit's Ouleye Sarr and Croix Bethune Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- Racing Louisville's DeMelo, Pickett Earn NWSL Team of the Month Recognition - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger and Jenna Nighswonger Named to Best XI of the Month, Presented by Prime - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Sam Staab Named to National Women's Soccer League May Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Chicago Red Stars
- NWSL Announces May Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - NWSL
- Chicago Red Stars Partner with Gallagher in Multi-Year Partnership - Chicago Red Stars
- Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Erin McKinney - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award
- Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current Match on September 13 Flexed to Prime Video
- Orlando Pride Signs Zambian International Grace Chanda
- Kickstand Cocktails Turns up the Heat as the New Spicy Canned Cocktail of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Win Eighth Straight Game, Setting NWSL Record