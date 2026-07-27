What a CATCH by ALEXANDER HOLLINS!!
Published on July 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 27, 2026
- Lions Sign Two-Time All-CFL Defensive Lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Bring Back OL Walker-Hunt - B.C. Lions
- Elks Add National Offensive Lineman Hosseini - Edmonton Elks
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