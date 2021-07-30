Wet Field Conditions Postpone M-Braves, Blue Wahoos on Friday Night

PENSACOLA, FL - Friday night's scheduled 6:35 pm game between the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been postponed due to wet field conditions at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 5:05 pm. The twin bill will feature two seven-inning games. Friday's postponement marks the first for the M-Braves since being rained out on May 18 vs. Chattanooga. The M-Braves had a game suspended by rain at Trustmark Park against the Blue Wahoos on July 7.

The M-Braves have won three straight games in Pensacola to start the 12-game road trip in Pensacola. The M-Braves had hit a three-day club record, 13 home runs the past three games, and lead the Double-A South by 2.0 games over Montgomery.

Spencer Strider (1-4, 6.65) will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, while Saturday's scheduled starter LHP Hayden Deal (2-2, 3.91), will start the nightcap. The first pitch for game one is 5:05 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park and host the Biloxi Shuckers again, August 10-15. The series will be highlighted by Clunker Car Night and a Cristian Pache bobblehead giveaway. Tickets may be purchased HERE, or by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

