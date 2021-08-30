Weston Named 2021 Service Through Sports Award Recipient

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash are proud to announce Claudette Weston as the recipient of the 2021 Service Through Sports Award, presented by Truist. The Service Through Sports award is given annually to a member of the local athletic community who has positively impacted the city of Winston-Salem through his/her efforts as a player, coach, executive or member of the media.

Weston is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Weston & Associates, Inc., a meeting and event management company based in Winston-Salem. She has spent the entirety of her professional career as a catalyst for positive change by serving on over 50 boards and using local sports as a way to bring the citizens of Winston-Salem together.

She has served as a member of the Greater Winston-Salem Sports Commission and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Winston-Salem National Little League. She was also a driving force in bringing the AAU Junior Boys 17-and-Under National Basketball Tournament to Winston-Salem from 1992 through 1995.

While Weston holds passion for sports, her service has spanned far beyond the athletic community. She has contributed as a member for ACTS of Forsyth County, Advocacy for the Poor, the Council on Anxiety Disorders, and others.

"Claudette has made a profoundly positive impact on the Winston-Salem sports community," says Winston-Salem Dash President C.J. Johnson. "We are honored to recognize her dedication and hard work with this years' Service Through Sports Award."

Weston has called the Piedmont Triad home her entire life, as she was born and raised in Old Town and is a proud graduate of Guilford College. She will be recognized at Truist Stadium on Tuesday, September 14th as the Winston-Salem Dash take on the Asheville Tourists in the annual 336 Day celebration.

Previous Winston-Salem Dash Service Through Sports Award winners:

2010: Clarence "Big House" Gaines, the late Winston-Salem State University men's basketball coach

2011: Tom Walter, Wake Forest University baseball head coach

2012: Bob and Lisa Gfeller, creators of the Matthew Gfeller Foundation

2013: Rich Brenner, the late sportscaster at Fox 8 (WGHP-TV)

2014: Howard West, longtime high school boys basketball coach

2015: Lenox Rawlings, three-time North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year

2016: Rusty LaRue, former Wake Forest multi-sport star and creator of the Rusty LaRue Golf Tournament

2017: Dave Odom, former Wake Forest basketball coach

2018: Mike Lambros, the late longtime high school teacher and softball coach at North Davidson High School

2019: Tom, Andy, Mike and Adam Muse, local high school teachers and basketball coaches

2020: Dave Goren, Executive Director of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA)

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

