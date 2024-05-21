Western Conference Player of the Week: Napheesa Collier

May 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Napheesa Collier went off for 24.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 3.5 SPG to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 3-0 start to the season!

#welcometothew

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

