Western Conference Player of the Week: Napheesa Collier

May 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Napheesa Collier went off for 24.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, and 3.5 SPG to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 3-0 start to the season!

