Western Conference Player of the Week Jessica Shepard

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

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Week 3's best in the West

Jessica Shepard is your Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging a smooth triple-double

22 PPG 20 RPG 10 APG

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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