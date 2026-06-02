Western Conference Player of the Week Jessica Shepard
Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Week 3's best in the West
Jessica Shepard is your Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging a smooth triple-double
22 PPG 20 RPG 10 APG
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026
- Las Vegas Aces and Public Education Foundation to Champion Clark County Students During 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup - Las Vegas Aces
- Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Toronto Tempo
- Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- The King Center Named as WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary for Atlanta Dream - Atlanta Dream
- WNBA ID Members to Receive 10 Free WNBA League Pass Games Through July 22 - WNBA
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (6.1.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Chicago Sky Back 'Girls in the Game' for 2026 Commissioner's Cup - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.