Western Conference Finals Tickets on Sale Now

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that tickets are on sale now for the Western Conference Finals against the Texas Stars. Tickets can be purchased, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 968-5222.

The IceHogs will host back-to-back guaranteed home dates against the Stars for Game 3 (Ticket H) on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. and Game 4 (Ticket J) on Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m. If necessary, Rockford will also host Game 5 (Ticket K) in the best-of-seven series with Texas on Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs and Stars will officially kick-off their series with consecutive road games in Texas at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. and Game 2 is set for Sunday, May 20 at 5 p.m. After shifting to Rockford and the BMO Harris Bank Center for three straight games, including an if-necessary Game 5, the two teams will close out the series with road games in Texas, as necessary, in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is set for Monday, May 28 at 7 p.m. and Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

Rockford enters the series unbeaten and with a perfect 7-0 record thus far in the 2018 Calder Cup playoffs. The IceHogs swept the Chicago Wolves in three games in the opening round of the postseason before winning each their four contests against the Manitoba Moose in the Central Division Finals. Texas reached the Western Conference Finals by defeating Ontario 3-1 in the first round and Tucson 4-1 in the Pacific Division Finals.

Rockford notched wins in three of four games against Texas during the 2017-18 regular-season series.

