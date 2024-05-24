Western Conference Finals Game 4 Tonight

May 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks look to continue the best season in franchise history as they take on the Toledo Walleye in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Attendance continues to grow throughout the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, and a jam-packed Cable Dahmer Arena is expected for the Mavericks as they look to take a 3-1 series lead.

WHO: Western Conference Finals Game 4, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:05 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055

2024 Western Conference Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye

Game 4: Friday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 5: Saturday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 6*: Monday, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Limited tickets for tonight's Game 4 are available at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.

