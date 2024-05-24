Western Conference Finals Game 4 Tonight
May 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks look to continue the best season in franchise history as they take on the Toledo Walleye in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Attendance continues to grow throughout the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, and a jam-packed Cable Dahmer Arena is expected for the Mavericks as they look to take a 3-1 series lead.
WHO: Western Conference Finals Game 4, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye.
WHEN: Tonight, 7:05 PM
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055
2024 Western Conference Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye
Game 4: Friday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
Game 5: Saturday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
Game 6*: Monday, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
*if necessary
Limited tickets for tonight's Game 4 are available at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 24, 2024
- Western Conference Finals Game 4 Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Western Conference Finals Game 4 Tonight
- Mavericks Host Western Conference Finals Game 4 Tomorrow Night
- Kansas City Takes 2-0 Series Lead in Western Conference Finals
- Mavericks Take 2-0 Series Lead in Western Conference Finals
- Mavericks Win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, 3-2