Westcott Relishing Opening Day Opportunity

May 11, 2023







Titans' Manager Bobby Brown had options when naming his 2023 Opening Day starter, but only one name ever crossed his mind: Zac Westcott.

Whether it's returning names like Chris Burica or Grant Larson - who is attempting to make the transition to the rotation - or a new name like Trevor Clifton, who spent seven seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization, Brown could have gone many directions, but no one was better suited - or more prepared - than Westcott.

"Zac is one of the top pitchers in the history of this league, and he was our horse last year," Brown said, finding nothing negative to say about his ace. "There was never a question of who our number one starter was going to be."

It will be the fourth time Westcott starts on opening day, and the fifth time he has taken the bump on the occasion, but he says it's not something that ever loses its appeal.

"It's still that big thing, for sure," he said. "It's weird how it works out, because it gives me the luxury of going out [in spring training] and working on the pitches I need to have ready for that game, and I don't have to worry about going out and making the team. It makes camp a little less exciting. You always have that first game circled."

Last season, Westcott opened the season for the Titans against the Joliet Slammers, pitching five innings and allowing five runs, while striking out four. That day, Ottawa got the better of their West-Division foes, and started their season on the right foot.

This season, the goal is for the end result to be the same, but there's one big difference: the hometown crowd will be on the Titans' side.

"It's so much more special," Westcott admitted, comparing opening the season at home to last year's experience. "Not having to get off the bus after a 12-hour drive and then try to compete is something you'd rather not do, so it's nice to sleep in my own bed, and eat the food I want to eat. We see a lot of fan support here, and we always play great a home, and we want to give the fans something to cheer about right away."

Westcott's excitement goes deeper than just opening day, however. He, along with Brown, recognize that it's important, but down the road, the rotation's pecking order will change.

A seven-year veteran of independent baseball, Westcott is chasing a championship. He's a baseball enthusiast, and loves seeing his teammates sit someone down on a crazy curveball or blow a fastball by someone almost as much as he loves doing it himself.

"We're going to playfully joke with one another and compete, but realistically, there's no battle," Westcott explained. "No one is wanting someone else to fail. Clifton's stuff, [for example], is unbelievable, it's going to be really fun to watch that guy, and I'm excited for that. If you told me I'm the fifth best guy, we're going to win a lot of games."

Commitment to one another was one of the biggest reasons the Titans made it to the Frontier League Division Series last season, and it has become something of a culture in the clubhouse.

"We want to see anyone who puts the Titans jersey on succeed," Westcott said. "Baseball is good at weeding the guys out who don't think that way."

Opening day is the first step in the revenge tour the Titans are hoping to embark on, and the motivation is high to surpass what was done last year, but Westcott says it's important to take things slow, focusing on one game at a time.

"Everyone who was here last year still has that sour taste in their mouth," he said. "I'm sure that guys will use that going into the season, but we're also 96 games away from the postseason. It's going to be a long season, but the name of the game early is just win those close ones."

Westcott will toss the opening pitch of the Titans' 2023 season Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a replica Ottawa Titans cap, courtesy of Coca-Cola Canada.

