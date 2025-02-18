Westchester Soccer Club, MSG Networks Announce Broadcast Partnership for Inaugural Season

February 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MT VERNON, N.Y. - Westchester Soccer Club (WSC) today announced an exclusive broadcast rights partnership with MSG Networks for the club's inaugural USL League One season. WSC will officially open their first season on March 8 in Greenville, SC against Greenville Triumph SC with their home opener at The Stadium at Memorial Park against Rhode Island SC on April 27.

"New York sports fans know that MSG Networks is the premier platform in the biggest U.S. market to find their favorite team, and we are honored to be part of their sports portfolio from day one as Westchester's first home grown professional team," said Westchester SC Principal owner Mitch Baruchowitz.

"We're proud to be the home of the Westchester Soccer Club in their inaugural season," said Armando Polanco, vice president, content distribution, MSG Networks. "Adding the Westchester SC to our robust lineup of live professional team coverage is a win for our passionate fan base."

WSC's matches will be available via multiple platforms, including MSG Network, MSG Sportsnet, and MSG+, MSG Networks' direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming service (included in the Gotham Sports App). Broadcasters as well as the full broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The club has been aggressively building its roster and leadership team and will be announcing several more signings in the coming weeks, as they ready for their initial season. The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com.

