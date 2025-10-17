Westchester Soccer Club Heads to Portland this Weekend in Spoiler's Role AgainÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦

Westchester Soccer Club Closes Out Inaugural Home Season Blanking FC Naples 2-0: WSC gave their hometown faithful lots to cheer about on a rainy October Sunday, as they put a wrap on the home portion of their inaugural season with a 2-0 win over playoff bound FC Naples at the Stadium at Memorial Field. Following a scoreless first half, WSC draw first blood when a Deshane Beckford volley found its way to Dean Guezen to the right of the net, and his cross went off two Naples players, including Brecc Evans, and into the goal for an own goal and a 1-0 lead at the 64th minute. Then ten minutes later, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. beat keeper "Lalo" Delgado with a header into the right side of the net to give the homestanding club an insurmountable lead. The win also meant a split of the "Snowbird Derby" between the two clubs, with the series ending 1-1-1 in the matchup of USL League One's clubs from Florida and New York.

Historic Home Sunday For WSC: The win over Naples was the first USL League One clean sheet in club history, as Enrique Facussé turned back nine Naples shots to secure the shutout and the three points for WSC, in front of a rain-soaked crowd of 2,230. Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. snapped a two-match scoreless streak with his 15th tally in league play, one short of the record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season. He now trails just the 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), and is tied with Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15.

It also marked the first time this season they had scored first and won a match (now 1-5-6) and was their first win during the day (1-4-1) this season. Joel Johnson was also named to USL League One Team of the Week, with 11 recoveries, a 90% passing accuracy rate, four duels won, four interceptions, three tackles won, two completed long passes and two chances created across 86 minutes.

WSC ends their inaugural home campaign at 3-8-4 (including their 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane) winning two of their last three home matches on the schedule.

First Meeting: WSC drew first blood at Memorial Stadium on August 24 in the first matchup with Portland, with Ermin Mackic beating keeper Hunter Morse just 16 minutes into the match to give the home standers the early lead. Portland countered just ten minutes later when Titus Washinton beat Andrew Hammersley off a scramble in the front of the net, and Portland grabbed the lead ten minutes later on a Oliver Ephraim Wright shot in the 36th minute. They extended the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later on a Nathan Igor Messer shot, but WSC countered when play came back, with Prince Saydee scoring on a 35 yard strike in the 45th minute, his fourth goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-2 at the break. WSC played the last 19 minutes of the match down a man, and could not find the equalizer in front of 2,938 fans. Portland ended up outshooting WSC 17-16 despite the homestanding club dominating 68% to 32% in possession time.

Obregón And The Golden Season: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) continued his quest for a historic campaign with his goal Sunday. His 20 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played and his 15 USL League One goals top all scorers, two more than South Georgia's Niall Reid-Stephan. His 80 shots in league action are also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May, and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC.

Road Work: WSC enters the final two matches of the season 2-7-4 on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

First Season Superlatives: In addition to Obregón's superlative season, there are a number of other key notes as the season winds down.

-WSC has used 27 players in the lineup thus far this season, with 11 appearing in at least 20 matches in league play thus far.

-While Obregón remains the team leader in most offensive categories including minutes played, there have been six other players with at least 1,500 MP thus far.

-In USL play, New York area natives played a big role in season one, with eight players from the area logging time. They have accounted for 26 of the club's 42 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far.

- The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week (April 19 vs. Richmond). Noah has appeared in 20 matches with 16 starts and leads the club with 4 assists. Samory has started in 9 of his 21 appearances thus far.

-Since being acquired from Charleston on May 16, defender Josh Drack has been a stalwart, starting all 19 games, he has appeared in, and has led or is in the top three for the club in virtually all defensive categories.

-Prince Saydee has started 18 of the 23 games he has appeared in and remains second on the team in goals (5) and assists (3).

-Daniel Bouman has appeared in the second-most matches (26), with Jonathan Bolanos and Stephen Payne (25) right behind him. Bolanos' 33 chances created are second to Dean Guezen (35). Joel Johnson has started 20 of his 23 matches and is tied for second on the team with three assists.

-On the goalkeeping side, three players have appeared in net thus far, with Enrique Facussé starting the last eight matches since he was signed, and recording the club's first-ever fulltime home win over Texoma on Sept. 21 in addition to the first-ever league shutout on Sunday. The club's other wins went to Dane Jacomen, who has started the wins at Texoma (Mar. 29) and Forward Madison (June 18) and has played the most matches in goal thus far (10) and leads the club in saves as well (32).

-On the team side, WSC's best scoring stretch has been the 7 matches from May 10-June 18, when they scored 2 goals or more in 5 of 7 matches. The streak started with a 3-2 loss to Charlotte and ended with a 2-1 win @Madison.

Against Those Heading To The Postseason: WSC is 3-12-2 thus far against clubs holding a playoff spot.

Close Shaves Still Cut Deep: WSC is now 2-13-6 when they entered the second 45 either tied or behind with Sunday's second half win. They are 2-10 in one goal w/l decisions this season, and have been blanked five times, three times time at home.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 4 assists put him tied for 12th, while Dean Guezen's 35 chances created rank 10th in the league.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match 10th in scoring in USL League One with 37 goals, 9th in shots taken with 325, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%) and passes. WSC has allowed the most goals in league play thus far (55).

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen selected to USL Team of the week.

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 26: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 27- Bobby Pierre selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 28- Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench.

Week 29- Rashid Tetteh named to USL League One team of the week.

Up Next: WSC completes their first season at Chattanooga on the 25th.

Date/Time of the Match October 18, 2025, 5 PM

Location: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland, OR

WSC's Record 5-15-8

Opponent Portland Hearts of Pine

Record 10-7-10

Head Coach Bobby Murphy

Next Match; WSC completes their first season at Chattanooga on October 25th







