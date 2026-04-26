Westchester SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine: 4.25.2026: Prinx Tires USL Cup
Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 25, 2026
- Corpus Christi FC Claims First Pro Win in USL Cup Debut - Corpus Christi FC
- Fort Wayne Football Club Thrills in Prinx Tires USL Cup Debut, But Can't Hang on in 3-1 Loss - Fort Wayne FC
- First Meeting Ends in Frustration on the Road - Greenville Triumph SC
- Early Goal Keeps Red Wolves Just Short of USL Cup Domination - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Hearts Fall to Westchester in Penalty Shootout to Open USL Cup Play - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Forward Madison FC Fall to Lexington SC in First Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Forward Madison FC
- Kickers Fall to Charlotte 2-1 in Prinx USL Cup Group Stage - Richmond Kickers
- Charlotte Takes Down Richmond in First USL Cup Match - Charlotte Independence
- Cosmos Fall to Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Opener - New York Cosmos
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