June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

In a dramatic and action-packed 90 minutes, Westchester Soccer Club and One Knoxville SC battled to a 1-1 draw-WSC's third straight tie and fifth overall in USL League One play.

The first half was largely uneventful offensively, with both sides struggling to create chances. However, the momentum shifted just before halftime when Knoxville defender Stuart Ritchie was shown a red card in the 44th minute for a dangerous tackle, giving Westchester a temporary 11v10 advantage.

The trend of teams scoring quickly into the second half finally went Westchester's way, breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute when Joel Johnson lofted a perfect pass to Prince Saydee, who took a great touch in the box and finished beautifully to give WSC a 1-0 lead.

That advantage was short-lived, as Johnson was later sent off with a second yellow card, leveling the playing field at 10 men apiece. Moments later, WSC goalkeeper Andrew Hammersley fouled a Knoxville player in the box, resulting in a penalty. Despite diving correctly, Hammersley couldn't stop Kemepes Tekiela's well-placed shot, tying the match at 1-1.

Late-game heroics nearly swung the result either way. Hammersley left his net to intercept a play, leaving Knoxville with a clear chance that was heroically blocked by Josh Drack. On the counterattack, Jonathan Bolanos made a stunning run the length of the field, only to be denied by Knoxville keeper Sean Lewis in a clutch save to preserve the draw.

Westchester Soccer Club is back home next Sunday, on Father's Day, when they host AV ALTA FC under the lights at 7pm.







