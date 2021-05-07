West Virginia Black Bears Single Game Tickets on Sale May 11

May 7, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







After a long year without summer baseball in Morgantown, the West Virginia Black Bears are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the team's first homestand of 2021 will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. Members of the team's email club will receive access to a special online-only pre-sale starting Monday, May 10 (10 a.m.).

On Tuesday, all fans will be able to purchase tickets to the first seven Black Bears home games at Monongalia County Ballpark, including Opening Day, presented by WVU Medicine, on Monday, May 24 against Mahoning Valley (7:05 p.m.) with a free mask giveaway to the first 300 fans in attendance. The Black Bears host the Scrappers, May 24-25, the Williamsport Crosscutters, May 28-30, and then Mahoning Valley again, May 31-June 1.

Single-game tickets may be purchased online at www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or by calling the Black Bears Ticket Office at (304) 293-7653. Tickets will be sold in pods of up to six tickets (limited supply of five and six ticket pods) to accommodate social distancing requirements. The Black Bears are encouraging all fans to take advantage of digital tickets and print-at-home ticket options this season, as the Box Office will remain closed for walk-up purchases until the start of the 2021 season. All advance sale tickets will be delivered electronically.

To accommodate potential changes in capacity limitations during the season, single game tickets will be released at staggered times throughout the course of the season.

Single-Game Ticket prices for the 2021 season are as follows:

* Advance Sale: $13.00 (all sections) * Day of Game Sale: $15.00 (all sections) * Group Tickets (12 or more)*: $11.50 per ticket

*Restrictions apply. Please contact WVBB Box Office for more information.

***Note that ALL online orders will contain a convenience fee. The Black Bears will continue to offer all seniors and active/retired military members a $1.00 discount per ticket (maximum 4 tickets per game) at the box office (once opened) with proper identification.

West Virginia is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League - a league showcasing some of the nation's top prospects entering the draft. The team is led by Morgantown native and former major league player, Jedd Gyorko, in his first year as manager. The new league includes former New York-Penn League opponents, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Williamsport Crosscutters, and the State College Spikes. The Frederick Keys and Trenton Thunder also join the Draft League in its inaugural season.

To purchase single game tickets or for more information visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com or email tickets@westvirginiablackbears.com.

