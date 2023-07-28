West Virginia Black Bears Defeat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 1-0 to Take the Series

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 1-0, to secure the 3-1 series victory at Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday night. Brady Tedesco showed out again after his record-breaking performance on Friday, July 21, as he struck out 11 through six innings pitched.

Without missing a beat, Brady Tedesco picked up where he left off on the mound last Friday. The left-handed pitcher struck out two and retired the side. Tedesco continued to hold the Scrappers scoreless through the fifth inning with two three up, three down innings in the fourth and fifth.

Though the Black Bears got a bit of offense going in the bottom of the fifth, they failed to capitalize. With the bases loaded, Cam Ridley and Noah Lucier recorded the last two outs to keep the game scoreless heading into the sixth inning.

West Virginia finally gave some offensive support in the sixth. After Tedesco notched his eleventh strikeout of the night by striking out the side, the Bears drove in one run in the bottom of the inning. An RBI single from Anthony Hansen plated Patrick Lee to give the Black Bears the 1-0 lead.

After allowing two Scrappers on base in the top of the seventh, Tedesco was replaced by AJ Stinson with no outs. Stinson loaded the bases but managed to escape the inning with no runs scored.

Brady Choban came in to close the game in the ninth frame. One of the most consistent pitchers for the Bears, Choban struck out two to earn his seventh save of the season and secure the Black Bears' win.

The Bears' pitchers were the story of the evening as they held Mahoning Valley to four hits with 14 strikeouts. Starter Brady Tedesco (W, 2-0) continued his dominance on the hill on Friday night. Through six innings, Tedesco allowed only two hits with 11 strikeouts while giving up no runs. The Eaton, Colorado, native has now recorded 25 strikeouts in his last two starts with a 3.13 ERA in 23.0 innings pitched. Tedesco leads the team and the MLB Draft League with 36 strikeouts through his four starts.

West Virginia's offense faltered, offering little run support to the Bears' bullpen through most of the game. Anthony Hansen led the team with two hits and the only RBI of the night, while Patrick Lee got the single run in the sixth.

Finishing the six-game home stand, the Black Bears host the Frederick Keys for a two-game series beginning Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

