West Virginia Black Bears Announce Contest to Name the Next Racing Pepperoni Roll Mascot

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears are proud to announce a contest to name the next Julia's Pepperoni Rolls Racing Mascot presented by Chico Bakery, beginning Monday, October 28.

Following beloved mascot Double-Stuffed Dave's retirement after his final run in the last Julia's Pepperoni Roll Race of the 2019 season, the Black Bears now face the difficult task of filling Dave's running shoes.

The contest to choose a new mascot begins next week when fans may submit suggestions for names, as well as themes, designs and other background information. The mascot, based on Chico Bakery's newest product, the Par-Baked Pepperoni Roll, will be introduced during the 2020 season. From the entries, the Black Bears and Chico Bakery will select three grand prize finalists. The final three entries will be voted on by fans beginning Monday, November 25. The Grand Prize Winner will be announced on the Black Bears and Chico Bakery's social media accounts on Friday, January 10, 2020.

All three finalists will receive two free tickets to the Black Bears' Opening Day game of the 2020 season (June 18), while the Grand Prize Winner will receive two free 2020 season tickets and a year's supply of par-baked pepperoni rolls courtesy of Chico Bakery.

All submissions must be received by November 17. Voting on the final three options will open November 25 and close December 20.

For details on the contest, please visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com and follow @WVBlackBears on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

