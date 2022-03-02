West Virginia Black Bears and MLB Draft League Begin Play on June 2

In light of Major League Baseball's recent cancellation of games due to the lockout with the Major League Baseball Players Association, the West Virginia Black Bears released the following statement:

The 2022 MLB Draft League season and the West Virginia Black Bears business operations will be unaffected by the MLB lockout. Players who are draft eligible or are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage.

The MLB Draft League season begins on June 2. We are looking forward to welcoming back our great fans to Monongalia County Ballpark for our Opening Day on Tuesday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys.

The Black Bears begin their season on the road against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on June 2 and will return home to The Mon on June 7 to face the Frederick Keys. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. with Opening Day fireworks presented by WVU Medicine, and a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. More details on the promotional schedule will be released soon. Updates can be found at www.westvirginiablackbears.com.

